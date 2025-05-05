IonQ (IONQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect IonQ to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.06. 4,315,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,237,982. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,438. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,539,550.70. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

