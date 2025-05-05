eCash Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last week, eCash has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $419.52 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00007331 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,877.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.00374305 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00039119 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000050 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,860,739,047,583 coins and its circulating supply is 19,860,735,922,583 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
