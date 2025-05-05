Bramshill Investments LLC Buys 2,518 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.6% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 3,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,052,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $488.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.56 and a 200 day moving average of $499.64. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $306.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.