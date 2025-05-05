BNP Paribas Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,859.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $488.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.64. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

