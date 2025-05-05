Propel (PRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $135.87 million for the quarter.

Propel Trading Up 2.9 %

TSE:PRL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.10. 60,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,980. The firm has a market cap of $838.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.75. Propel has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

Propel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Propel from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

