Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $84.87 Million

Status (SNT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $84.87 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,390,675 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,000,390,675.31263147 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02184804 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $7,039,838.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

