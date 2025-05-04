Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 21.2% – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 216,453,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 51,826,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.24.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
