GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Trading 3.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.97. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

