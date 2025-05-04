Top Esports Stocks To Follow Today – May 3rd

Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, DouYu International, and Motorsport Games are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around competitive video gaming—this can include game developers, tournament organizers, team owners, hardware manufacturers and streaming platforms. By investing in esports stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for professional gaming events, sponsorships, media rights and related merchandise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.53. 412,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $228.07.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,692. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of NYSE SPHR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 625,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,116. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 979,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $64.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.31.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DOYU traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.74. 47,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,739. The firm has a market cap of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.90. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

MSGM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 48,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,200. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

