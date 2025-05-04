State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 2,073 Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Astrana Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Astrana Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrana Health Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ASTH stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

