AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $500.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. FMR LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after buying an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 117,664.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $828,138,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APP stock opened at $307.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

