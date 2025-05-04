Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 532.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.54%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

