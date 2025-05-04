Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 143,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 75,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 358.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,145,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REZI opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

