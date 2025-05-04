Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $332.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wingstop from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $242.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $270.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.91. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $204.00 and a 12 month high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 3.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 106.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.