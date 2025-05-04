Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND opened at $109.39 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average is $112.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGND. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LGND

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,651.37. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.