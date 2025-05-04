Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,702 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 207.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.