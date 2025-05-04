State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Boosts Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Dana were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Dana by 484.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of DAN opened at $14.60 on Friday. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

