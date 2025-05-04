State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Trims Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,916.64. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $51.46 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

