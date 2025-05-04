Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 544.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,056,000 after buying an additional 1,104,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,425,519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,156,000 after acquiring an additional 921,276 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,891,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,364 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $128.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0251 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

