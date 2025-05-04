Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 166.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE:FPI opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 102.89% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

