CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

