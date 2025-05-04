State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Buys 1,402 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCS

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.