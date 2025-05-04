10,307 Shares in iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Separately, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNXT opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 million and a PE ratio of 25.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45. iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (QNXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 index. The fund seeks to follow an index of the 31st to 100th largest Nasdaq-100 Index companies by market-cap. The funds holdings are weighted by market-cap QNXT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

