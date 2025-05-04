Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,664 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GMS were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 1,710.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on GMS in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. This trade represents a 28.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

