Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Trading Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 10,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 127,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Heart Test Laboratories from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. owned about 1.75% of Heart Test Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

