Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Trading Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 10,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 127,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Heart Test Laboratories from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. owned about 1.75% of Heart Test Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heart Test Laboratories
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.