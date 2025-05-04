BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 221,400 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,105,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 4.0% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.56% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $535.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

