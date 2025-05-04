BVF Inc. IL Has $14.01 Million Stock Position in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN)

BVF Inc. IL lessened its position in shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 4.76% of enGene worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of enGene by 48.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 389,918 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its holdings in enGene by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 101,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on enGene from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

enGene stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

