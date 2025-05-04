Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,380,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386,592 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $241,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.74 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

