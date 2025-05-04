Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 3rd

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Riot Platforms are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses or significant assets are tied to Bitcoin, such as mining firms, hardware makers, or corporations holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Investing in these equities offers indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements while also subjecting investors to company-specific and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $55.19. 43,282,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,728,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,508,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,237,572. MARA has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,251,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,776,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 4.60.

