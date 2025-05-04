Best Defense Stocks To Research – May 3rd

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and service military equipment, weapons systems and related technologies for government armed forces. Their performance is often linked to national defense budgets, long-term government contracts and geopolitical developments that drive demand for military hardware. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,681,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,528. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.74.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $472.14. 2,089,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.99.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,286,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,422,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

