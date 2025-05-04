Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of UFP Industries worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 109.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 70,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,969 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

