BVF Inc. IL Reduces Stock Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

BVF Inc. IL cut its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,569 shares during the period. Structure Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 3.09% of Structure Therapeutics worth $48,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 322,601 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,560,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,390,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPCR. Citigroup started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of GPCR opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of -1.35. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

