Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 613.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,863 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.25% of Corebridge Financial worth $42,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.