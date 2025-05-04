10,000 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,536,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Royal Gold by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $176.51 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $191.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.63 and its 200-day moving average is $150.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

