BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $314,000 in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in VTEX by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

VTEX stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. VTEX has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.08 million, a PE ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 1.30.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

