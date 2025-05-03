Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Cut by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after acquiring an additional 538,990 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $148,208,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $118,038,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $386.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.80 and its 200-day moving average is $385.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

