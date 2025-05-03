4,800 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,716,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after purchasing an additional 480,523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $77,136,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius Research raised Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.17.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $123.00 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

