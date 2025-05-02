West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 137.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,394 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.48 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

