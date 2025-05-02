Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $8.64 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,550 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 45,237 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $127.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $131.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.78.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

