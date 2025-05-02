West Paces Advisors Inc. Buys 1,328 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 28.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 386.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 266,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 211,723 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

