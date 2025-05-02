Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Acquires C$183,015.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director William Murray John purchased 70,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,015.00.

William Murray John also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, William Murray John sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.03, for a total transaction of C$406,000.00.

Discovery Silver Price Performance

Shares of Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$644.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Discovery Silver from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DSV

Discovery Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.