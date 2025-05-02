Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $189,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

