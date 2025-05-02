Matthew Blake Mcrae Sells 25,405 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $251,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580,370 shares in the company, valued at $25,545,663. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Blake Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 157,851 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,689,005.70.

On Monday, March 10th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 200,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $2,208,000.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 259,227 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $3,118,500.81.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 26,435 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $304,002.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 59,316 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $677,981.88.

Shares of ARLO opened at $10.07 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,029,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 216,870 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

