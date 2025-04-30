Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,595.0 days.
Talanx Price Performance
Shares of TNXXF opened at C$114.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.97. Talanx has a 1 year low of C$84.76 and a 1 year high of C$114.70.
Talanx Company Profile
