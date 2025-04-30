Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,595.0 days.

Talanx Price Performance

Shares of TNXXF opened at C$114.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.97. Talanx has a 1 year low of C$84.76 and a 1 year high of C$114.70.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

