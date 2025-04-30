THG (LON:THG) Shares Down 10.7% – Time to Sell?

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.24 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.24 ($0.34). 14,407,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 8,902,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.26 ($0.38).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on THG from GBX 49 ($0.66) to GBX 45 ($0.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

THG Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.67. The company has a market cap of £335.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.17)) earnings per share for the quarter. THG had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. On average, analysts predict that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 earnings per share for the current year.

About THG

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

