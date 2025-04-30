Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading Up 17.7% – Still a Buy?

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.39. 260,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the average session volume of 41,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Zentek Trading Up 17.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

