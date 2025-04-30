SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 731.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SoftwareONE Price Performance

Shares of SWONF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. SoftwareONE has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Get SoftwareONE alerts:

SoftwareONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.