SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 731.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SoftwareONE Price Performance
Shares of SWONF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. SoftwareONE has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.
SoftwareONE Company Profile
