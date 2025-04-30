Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Grows By 60.0%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Seven & i Price Performance

Seven & i stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

