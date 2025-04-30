Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 519,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 109,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

