Saros (SAROS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $346.73 Million

Saros (SAROS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Saros token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Saros has a market capitalization of $346.73 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saros has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saros Token Profile

Saros’ genesis date was January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,625,000,000 tokens. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz. The official website for Saros is www.saros.xyz.

Saros Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,625,000,000 with 1,166,156,202 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.13015292 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $19,960,663.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saros using one of the exchanges listed above.

